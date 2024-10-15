Interest Rates Rise As Fiscal Skepticism Returns To Brazilian Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian experienced a shift in sentiment on Tuesday. Interest rates closed higher, particularly for longer-term contracts.



Investors renewed their doubts about President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government's ability to balance public accounts. This occurred amid global caution regarding the Reserve's next steps.



By late afternoon, the DI rate for January 2025 stood at 11.142%, up from 11.132% the previous day. This rate reflects short-term expectations for the Selic, Brazil's benchmark interest rate.



The January 2026 rate increased to 12.6% from 12.546%, while January 2027 reached 12.735% from 12.659%. Longer-term contracts saw more significant increases.



The January 2031 rate rose to 12.68% from 12.585%, and January 2033 hit 12.6% from 12.509%. These changes indicate growing concerns about Brazil's long-term fiscal health.







Monday saw a substantial reduction in risk premiums across the Brazilian yield curve. This followed Reuters' report that the government was preparing measures to contain mandatory spending.

Market Reactions and Expectations

The announcement was expected after the municipal elections' second round later this month. Tuesday's session initially continued Monday's trend, with rates briefly dipping.



An interview with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, published by Folha de S. Paulo, reinforced the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility. However, rates soon turned positive.



The market remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's November policy decision. Investors maintained expectations of a 25 basis point cut rather than the 50 basis points anticipated in September.



Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Fed, emphasized the need for vigilance in monetary policy. By late afternoon, the yield curve priced in a 92% probability of a 50 basis point Selic hike in November.



This was down from 98% on Monday, with the chance of a 75 basis point increase rising to 8% from 2%. Internationally, short-term U.S. Treasury yields rose while longer-term yields fell.



The two-year Treasury yield increased by 1 basis point to 3.954%. Meanwhile, the ten-year yield, a global investment benchmark, dropped 4 basis points to 4.032%. These market movements reflect ongoing uncertainty about fiscal policy and economic stability.



Investors continue to closely monitor government actions and global economic trends. The coming weeks may bring further clarity on Brazil's fiscal direction and its impact on interest rates.

