10X Genomics Delivers 'Single Cell For A Single Cent' With New Chromium Launches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG ), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today the launch of two new Chromium products intended to democratize access to single cell analysis. The new offerings – GEM-X Flex and GEM-X Universal Multiplex – introduce significant improvements in performance, workflow and cost effectiveness, enabling more researchers to pursue single cell analysis for more applications.



These launches are part of the company's strategy to drive widespread adoption of single cell analysis by lowering customer costs in multiple directions: per cell, per sample, per experiment and per project. With these advances, 10x Genomics is addressing the growing demand for high-throughput single cell applications and providing cost-effective offerings to help new researchers getting started in single cell and existing labs looking to scale up their research.

"These launches are an integral part of our ongoing push to democratize single cell analysis and make it more accessible and more affordable for more researchers than ever before," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "They add to a growing list of new single cell products, protocols and capabilities that make 2024 the most exciting year of Chromium innovation in the platform's history. We can't wait to see how labs of all sizes take advantage of the leading performance, scalability and affordability of our GEM-X portfolio to fuel their research."

GEM-X Flex: Superior performance and ultra low cost per cell

GEM-X Flex Gene Expression

brings 10x Genomics' highest performing and most flexible assay – Chromium Flex – to the company's new GEM-X technology architecture, delivering superior performance and substantial cost savings and enabling single cell analysis at mega scale.

Since its initial launch in 2022, Chromium Flex has delivered class-leading performance across a broad range of sample types and became the first and only commercial single cell assay compatible with FFPE samples. Now on the GEM-X architecture, Flex adds the scalability to run millions of cells for less than $0.01 per cell. The company believes GEM-X Flex is the most cost effective single cell product available for high-throughput applications, including mega-scale CRISPR screens, cell atlassing projects and multi-site translational studies, among others.

Key Performance Specifications:



Ultimate flexibility for low cost at any scale: Researchers can benefit from the highest sequencing efficiency to reduce total project costs, as well as fix, batch and run samples on their own schedule without compromising on data quality.

Built for mega scale: With GEM-X Flex, researchers can profile up to 2.5 million cells per run and 5 million cells per kit, for a cost as low as $0.01 per cell.

Unlock previously inaccessible sample types: Flex is the only single cell assay compatible with a wide range of sample types: fresh, frozen, PFA-fixed tissue, whole blood, and FFPE samples. Improved sample recovery: With new input recommendations as low as 25,000 cells per sample, GEM-X Flex delivers a four-fold improvement in sample recovery and enables researchers to explore limited samples like small tissue biopsies and flow-sorted cells.

"Chromium Flex has set a new standard in routine sample preservation for our core facility users, offering a flexible and reliable way to preserve biological material for future analysis. We've already sequenced hundreds of samples and likely have a multitude more biobanked in the freezer, ready for future studies," said Niels Vandamme, Head of VIB Single Cell Core (Ghent University and KU Leuven).

"The GEM-X Flex workflow is truly the best of both worlds. Researchers can now take advantage of enhanced sample fixation protocols that require lower cell input while benefiting from GEM-X's improved cell capture capabilities. This workflow opens up new possibilities for both small-scale and high-throughput projects."

GEM-X Flex Gene Expression, compatible exclusively with Chromium iX and X instruments, is now shipping to customers globally.

GEM-X Universal Multiplex: Easy on-chip multiplexing delivers significantly lower per sample cost

10x Genomics is also introducing new on-chip multiplexing capabilities for its flagship GEM-X Universal 3' and 5' Gene Expression assays, enabling researchers to run more cost-effective single cell studies even at small scale.

With GEM-X Universal Multiplex , researchers can batch and run four independent samples, up to 5,000 cells per sample, for approximately $560 per sample.

On-chip multiplexing allows researchers to combine cells from up to four samples directly on the chip and collect the partitioned cells in one recovery well, simplifying the workflow and reducing hands-on time compared to other sample multiplexing methods. After sequencing, the samples are distinguished through computational demultiplexing to streamline the process.

Key Performance Specifications:



Exceptional performance and superior data quality: GEM-X Universal Multiplex delivers performance consistent with the company's flagship GEM-X 3' and 5' Gene Expression kit s .

Significantly lower per sample cost: Perform single cell analysis for approximately $560 per sample, expanding access to a wider range of labs and research projects.

Broad sample compatibility: Analyze diverse species and sample types incompatible with other multiplexing methods. The GEM-X Universal 3' and 5' assays are also compatible with upstream fixation for flexible sample processing and storage. Easy multiplexing workflow: 10x Genomics' unique, on-chip multiplexing workflow eliminates the need for upstream sample tagging and enables high cell recovery with low cell input requirements, ideally suited for limited samples including organoids and stem cells.

"GEM-X Universal Multiplex not only drives large-scale, high-throughput projects, but also lowers barriers for new users," added Vandamme. "Its clean

multiplexing strategy enables affordable entry into the field without the complexity of additional labeling requirements, making it ideal for pilot experiments and easier to scale. On-chip multiplexing simplifies workflows while making single cell sequencing more accessible to all."

GEM-X Universal 3' Gene Expression Multiplex is compatible with Chromium Xo and X instruments. GEM-X Universal 5' Gene Expression Multiplex is exclusively available on Chromium X instruments. All GEM-X Universal Multiplex assays are now available for pre-order and are expected to begin shipping later this quarter.

