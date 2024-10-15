City Of North Tonawanda Streamlines Budgeting Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NORTH TONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After facing challenges with outdated software, the City of North Tonawanda sought a solution to streamline its budgeting and planning. The City found that partner in OpenGov, the leader known for its innovative cloud-based solutions and commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency.



Previously, City staff worked with a clunky ERP system that made creating accurate reports and projections difficult, often requiring manual work in Excel. They desired a modern solution to simplify their outdated budgeting process while providing more intuitive capital planning tools. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its seamless integration with the City's current ERP system and its ability to produce a modern, interactive budget book that residents and council members could easily access.



By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, City staff anticipate a significant improvement in their budgeting and capital planning processes, including streamlined capital forecasting and tracking to reduce manual work and allow accurate future planning. They also look forward to providing council members with real-time access to financial data, ensuring they stay informed and can make strategic decisions.



The City of North Tonawanda joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



