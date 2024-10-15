Renowned Online Distance Learning College To Hold First Virtual Open Evening

(MENAFN- Pressat) Offering essential qualifications like GCSEs and A levels, the National Extension College (NEC) is holding a Virtual Open Evening on Tuesday 22nd October 2024 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm .

Aimed at students of all ages and parents of home educated learners, who will discover how distance works and how NEC can help them, or their child, to achieve their education and career goals. Attendance is FREE and online .

Anyone interested should reserve their place in advance here .

Flexible online learning puts you in the driving seat. At this virtual event you will find out about:



how NEC's flexible online learning works

the range of NEC courses and the dedicated tutor support provided

NEC's Well-being for Learning Programme and pastoral care service

additional services such as Masterclasses and tutorials

NEC's support for students aged under 18 and students with additional needs

booking and preparing to sit your exams

how NEC can support you with UCAS applications and career progression connecting with other online learners.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and to hear about the experiences of current NEC students.

The Virtual Open Evening is aimed at anyone who is:



home educated and seeking flexible GCSE or A level options with personalised tutor support

looking to improve their grades or take new subjects to meet University requirements

needing to fit study options around a sports or professional training schedule

finding school attendance difficult due to health issues, additional needs or caring responsibilities considering a career change that requires additional qualifications.

The National Extension College has been delivering high-quality distance learning for over 60 years. As an educational charity, our ethos is rooted in flexible, student-centred education that is accessible to all - no matter the learner's life-stage, background or circumstance.

NEC provides flexible online distance learning courses in essential qualifications like GCSEs and A levels - including fast track and resit options, as well as leisure and vocational courses in areas such as business and bookkeeping, teaching, creative arts and counselling.

For further information contact:

E: ...

T: 0800 389 2839 (UK)

T: +44 (0)1223 400200 (Overseas and mobile)

Visit: