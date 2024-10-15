Kuwait Amir's Rep. Underlines Significant EU-GCC Summit Upon Arrival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad and his accompanying delegation arrived in Belgium on Tuesday to attend the first EU-GCC Summit due in Brussels tomorrow.

In a statement upon arrival, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah underlined the significance of the Summit in contributing to forging a strategic partnership based on joint prospects, visions and goals in various fields, with the aim to achieve mutual prosperity.

His Highness the Premier added that the summit would also take the already distinguished relations between the two blocs into higher and broader levels.

His Highness also expressed appreciation for the historic Kuwait-EU relation and keenness to continue on developing them upon the wise directions of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Amir's Representative was received at the airport by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and its representative at the EU and NATO Nawaf Al-Enezi. (pickup previous) hb

MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108781905