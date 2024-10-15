City Of Las Vegas To Host USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament October 19-20, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gabe Denbraber of the GLASA extends the ball toward the goal line against defender Darnell Calahan of the Las Vegas Raiders at the USA Wheelchair League Chicago Tournament.. Photo by Scott Paulus

Teams from nine cities across the country will participate in competition, including the home team Las Vegas Raiders Wheelchair Football Team

- LeToi Adams, Army Veteran & Las Vegas Raiders wheelchair football athleteLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country will compete at a USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament hosted by the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation Department in partnership on October 19 & 10 at the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. The tournament marks the final tournament of the 2024 USAWFL regular season. This is the fourth competition season for the league. The USAWFL is a program of Move United that is made possible in part by support from the National Football League (NFL) - and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership, which is part of the League's Salute to Service initiative.Tournament competition will kick off on Saturday morning, October 18 at 7:30 AM with two fields running concurrently from 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM on Saturday and from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM on Sunday at the Llama Lot. A champion will be crowned Sunday afternoon following the final matchup at 1:30 PM. Visit for a full schedule of events.“It's a pleasure to be able to play in a hometown tournament because it gives my family an opportunity to see me having fun playing football with my fellow friends who enjoy being a part of this community," said LeToi Adams, U.S. Army Veteran and Las Vegas Raiders wheelchair football athlete.Nine teams will be competing, including the Birmingham Hammers, GLASA Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the home team Las Vegas Raiders wheelchair football team.“Now in its fourth year, the 2024 USA Wheelchair Football League season opens to extreme excitement and expanded interest,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry.“The sport continues to showcase the talent and skill of our warfighter athletes at a level that exceeds expectation for the early years of a sports league.”In addition to supporting the USAWFL's competitive teams, the grant from the NFL-BWF Salute to Service partnership and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education, officials training and learn-to-play clinics.Attendance is free for all. Local youth football organizations, nonprofits and community groups are invited to come out to a game to support the athletes and teams as spectators or volunteers.

