BST Global Announces AI + Data Consortium To Transform The AEC Industry
Date
10/15/2024 2:34:29 PM
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--BST Global , the leading provider of AI-powered project intelligenceTM solutions for the AEC industry, is proud to announce the formation of its AI + Data Consortium , a group of global technology leaders with a mission to be the voice of AI-powered and data-driven innovation for the AEC industry. These visionaries will help transform the AEC industry's future.
The AI + Data Consortium's inaugural members are:
Tim Wark, Global AI Lead, AECOM
Tembi Hommes, Global Chief Data Officer, Arup
Darren Martin, Chief Digital Officer, AtkinsRéalis
Javier A. Baldor, Chief Executive Officer, BST Global
Eileen M. Canady, Chief Marketing Officer, BST Global
Joseph Joseph, Partner & Chief Digital Officer, Gensler
Ricardo Lorenzo, Chief Technology Officer, Parsons Corporation
Jason B. Miller, Head of Innovation, Ramboll
Shankar Kalyana, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Stantec
Chadi Habib, Chief Technology Officer & Business Solutions Manager, WSP
Together, they will lead efforts to:
Define industry best practices, standards and recommendations
Collaborate on strategic projects that elevate the AEC industry
Produce original industry research via global surveys focusing on AI and data
Share industry-specific insights and information
Make connections with peers to increase our knowledge network
Promote industry and client advocacy
Pool industry data for benchmarking, analysis and optimization
BST Global Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor spearheaded the creation of the consortium and expects the group to have a profound and lasting impact on the AEC industry. According to Baldor,“There is a once-in-a-generation opportunity before us to reimagine and transform the future of our industry with AI, big data and emerging technologies. We are honored to bring together the AEC industry's brightest minds and visionaries to meet this challenge and lead the way forward with our AI + Data Consortium.”
AECOM Global AI Lead Tim Wark echoed these sentiments, commenting,“I'm very excited to be joining a group of industry leaders of this caliber as we look ahead to the tremendous changes and opportunities that the current AI wave is bringing about across the AEC sector.”
Each of the consortium members will be speaking at BST Global's AI Summit 2025 in Palm Beach scheduled for May 6–8, 2025. This year marks BST Global's second annual AI Summit, a premier event focused on all things AI for the AEC industry. The conference brings leaders from the world's top design, engineering and environmental consultancies together to share how they are preparing for an AI-powered and data-driven future. Last year's event sold out quickly, so new and returning attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spots. Event and registration details are available here .
BST GLOBAL
BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligenceTM solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit .
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
MENAFN15102024004146001356ID1108781749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.