Congratulations To Second Quarter Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest Winners

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Mel Campbell

Four students will soon enjoy some significant help in continuing their education.

Quarterly in 2024, Regions awards four winners of the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest. Each winner will each receive a check in the amount of $8,000 made out to their designated accredited college.

In 2024, Regions revamped the scholarship contest to provide more opportunities for students to apply. The contest invites eligible high school and college students to submit a essay or traditional written essay on someone they know in their community who has inspired them and helped them build the confidence to achieve their goals.



The 2024 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest consists of four (4) separate quarterly contests.

For each quarterly contest, eligible entries are grouped according to form of entry (written essay or video essay) and judged by a panel of independent, qualified judges.

A total of four (4) quarterly contest scholarship prizes will be awarded in each quarterly contest, consisting of two (2) prizes for the written essay group and two (2) quarterly contest prizes for the video essay group. Regions will promote the scholarship contest throughout the year and students may submit an entry in each quarterly contest.

Second quarter winners and the individuals they highlighted in their award-winning submissions include (follow links to read/watch their submissions):



Erin Petersen, Bradenton, Fla., who detailed her mother's (Mignonette Peterson) story of coming to the U.S. from the Philippines and her perseverance and strength.

Micah Wagner, Norcross, Ga., who wrote of the influence his mother, Elizabeth Wagner, has had on him and how her advocacy for him has made a positive impression.

Algieria Thomas, Miami, Fla., who honored her mother, LaMekka Noble, and the inspiration story of her journey from homelessness to successful entrepreneur. Tyler Patterson, Columbus, Ga. , who was inspired by the example of Evon Black, the first African American woman to hold a student leadership role at Gallaudet University and tireless leader and advocate for the deaf community.

To learn more about the Riding Forward Scholarship, visit .

See full contest rules for complete details, including eligibility and written essay and video essay requirements .

See first quarter winners and their submissions and their winning submissions on Doing More Today.

If you know of a young person – in college or headed that way – please share this information with them and with the guidance counselor at their school.

The Regions Riding Forward Scholarship contest has awarded over $1.4 million in educational assistance to more than 400 students over the past 12 years.