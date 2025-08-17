Suvendu Adhikari Slams Trinamool MLA For 'Scolding' Govt Official In Public
Taking to the social media platform X, Adhikari shared a video in which Trinamool's Pandabeswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty can be seen reprimanding Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Durgapur Division in West Bengal, Anupam Khan.
The BJP leader wrote, "Trinamool leaders, MLAs and ministers think that government officials have no sense of respect. It is the birthright of Trinamool to scold them in public. In a plantation creation programme in Hetedoba area of Pandabeswar Assembly constituency, Pandaveshwar MLA Naren Chakraborty insulted Anupam Khan in front of other officials."
The BJP leader described the act as "culture of Trinamool" and alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers consider government employees as their "servants".
"The DFO's crime is that he did not discuss this plantation activity with Naren Babu first. The MLA scolded the official for not informing him. Naren Babu is an MLA who needs to establish his identity by repeatedly introducing himself," Adhikari chided.
"The unfortunate thing is that during the entire incident, other state administration officials and dignitaries, including the SDM of Durgapur, were also present there, but no one protested against such humiliating behaviour of MLA Narenbabu towards a Forest Department official," said Adkhikari.
The BJP leader further asked whether a government official could be insulted like this by an MLA.
The Trinamool MLA was not available for comments.
This is not the first time Adhikari has pointed out such behaviour of Trinamool Congress leaders and MLAs by sharing video clips.
On Saturday, Adkhikari shared a video of a person, who is a relative of a Trinamool Congress leader, beating up a referee during a football match.
Adkhikari alleged that Trinamool leaders "do not follow the rule of law", and it has become their culture to "thrash" people.
