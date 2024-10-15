KIMITAKE And Valerj Pobega Host Intimate Trunk Show In West Hollywood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Client wearing KIMITAKE pieces at KIMITAKE x Valerj Pobega pop-up

Bringing Fine Jewelry and Couture Together for a Day of Stylish Connections

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KIMITAKE, known for its exquisite 18K and diamond jewelry, collaborated with acclaimed Italian artist Valerj Pobega for an intimate trunk show at the historic former site of Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood. The event showcased a stunning blend of KIMITAKE's luxury jewelry and Pobega's hand-painted couture gowns, attracting several high-profile stylists and insiders.

Valerj Pobega, whose work has been worn by iconic figures like Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Selena Gomez, brought a unique artistic touch to the event. Known for her stunning, hand-painted couture, Pobega's designs have been featured in Vogue, ELLE, WWD, and even showcased at LACMA. Guests were invited to enjoy this special collaboration where KIMITAKE's timeless jewelry pieces perfectly complemented Pobega's artistic creations.

Notable attendees included celebrity stylists Maryam Malakpour and Cristina Acevedo. Malakpour, who styles actress Jodie Foster for the Emmy Awards, and Acevedo, stylist to singer Rachel Platten, both expressed interest in featuring KIMITAKE jewelry in their upcoming projects. The event also welcomed Randi Molofsky, owner of For Future Reference, a leading jewelry brand development agency. Molofsky praised KIMITAKE's intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail, adding to the positive feedback received throughout the day.

This intimate event allowed for meaningful conversations and discussions on potential partnerships. KIMITAKE's jewelry continues to make waves in the luxury and celebrity circles, with endorsements from stylists and brand owners further solidifying the brand's growing prominence. This successful collaboration with Valerj Pobega marks another step forward in KIMITAKE's mission to create meaningful connections through art and fashion.

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony)." KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional. KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

