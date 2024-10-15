Kalco Lighting Transcends Trends With New Collections At High Point Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flora Collection by Kalco Lighting

Organic materials take new form at Kalco while Allegri Crystal merges jewelry-inspired styles with smart technology

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of introducing a luxury line of nature-inspired mirrors, Kalco Lighting , a leading of casual luxury lighting and furniture designs, will introduce dozens of new handcrafted chandeliers, island lights, pendants, wall sconces and more at High Point this October 26-30. Envisioned by Kalco's award-winning design team, the Fall collections draw from various inspirations, such as botanical, origami and water, and are made from a medley of materials, like Capiz shell and glass.“When you step into Kalco's showroom at Market, you'll feel the shapes, patterns and textures evoke the essence of nature,” Riki Lent, Senior Vice President of Kalco Lighting and Allegri Crystal , says.“The harmonious blend of natural materials, luxurious bronze and gold finishes and artisanal touches will inspire and spark joy among designers and visitors.”Here's a peek at the must-see Market debuts:A seamless blend of contemporary design and artistic sophistication, the Midway Collection showcases intricately cut metal panels arranged in an offset pattern, allowing light and shadow to softly filter through. The juxtaposition of the metal, finished in a hand-painted brushed gold, with the gentle allure of a white linen shade creates a stunning visual balance.The Coral Collection features transparent or green glass beads elegantly perched on branch-like arms. The beads function like magnifying lenses, much like rain droplets delicately clinging to leaves or flower petals.Harmonizing the use of authentic Acacia wood and genuine leather, the Plexus Floor Lamp boasts offset slits of fine leather, creating a flexible shade that beautifully diffuses the light. Adorned with meticulous hand stitching, the lamp echoes the elegance of high-end handbags and their exquisite hardware. It is elegantly painted in a Graphite finish.Organically inspired and gracefully curved, the Flora Collection features florets made of Capiz shell for a light and airy feel, finished in modern gold.Rich tones and jewelry-inspired inspirations are among the highlights from Allegri Crystal by Kalco Lighting this October. Fusing romance and functionality, the Alloro Collection adds whimsical charm to any space with vine-like leave designs crafted with clear or emerald Firenze Crystal. The Pandere Collection takes inspiration from layered bracelets and cascading jewels, while Lina Colorata is adorned with strands of champagne gold and aqua Firenze Crystal, featuring an app-controlled RGBW color changing technology.Explore the new collections and more at Kalco and AllegriCrystal###About Kalco LightingWith its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Kalco Lighting offers an array of casual luxury designs. Its collection of Allegri Crystal luxury chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature quality handcrafted materials. Allegri's exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. Kalco's designs are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations, and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficient technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry's most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures' unique aesthetic.

Olivia Fraser

Falls & Co. on behalf of Kalco Lighting

+1 216-696-5710

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.