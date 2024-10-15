Tallinn District Court Accepted The Appeal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

At the end of this June Harju County Court acquitted AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter:“Tallinna Sadam”) former member of the management board Ain Kaljurand and others charged in criminal proceedings due to expiration of the limitation period for the criminal offence, released the properties from seizure and partially ordered procedure expenses. Tallinna Sadam and OÜ TS Laevad civil action lawsuit was dismissed. Tallinna Sadam and OÜ TS Laevad, as parties to the court proceedings, submitted an appeal to the Tallinn District Court on 29 July 2024 and asked the court to annul certain points of the resolution of the Harju County Court's decision of 27 June 2024.

On 14 October 2024 the Tallinn District Court decided to review the criminal case in written proceedings. The court expects written positions and requests from the parties to the appeal procedure until 31 January 2025. The decision of the District Court will be publicly announced no later than 4 June 2025.

Additional information about this case can be found in the stock exchange announcements of 27 June 2024 and 31 July 2024.

The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial performance or financial position.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

