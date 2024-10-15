Dubai Municipality showcases digital services and smart systems at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 October 2024: Dubai Municipality is presenting a range of its most prominent projects and advanced digital services across various municipal sectors at GITEX Global 2024, one of the largest tech exhibitions in the digital economy sector, held from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Municipality is showcasing services related to import/export regulation, laboratory testing, permits, and no-objection certificates, as well as regulation and licensing for construction activities. Other key areas include AI-driven detection of building violations, geographic information systems (GIS) projects, and services designed to enhance investment opportunities and customer satisfaction.

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; to make Dubai the best city in the world to work and live, Dubai Municipality is diligently developing a wide range of digital services and smart systems to enhance competitiveness and sustainability. This strengthens the confidence of individuals and institutions in government services, aligning with the leadership’s directives to position the UAE globally in government service competitiveness.”

Al Hajri added: “Our participation this year showcases the latest technologies and solutions that provide an ideal customer experience, enhancing the quality of life for all stakeholders. We are highlighting key achievements in GIS, building permit procedures, food and consumer product safety, and digitised permit issuance, contributing to excellence and sustainability across municipal sectors.”

Advanced digital solutions for monitoring construction activities

Dubai Municipality is showcasing its integrated digital system for monitoring building activities. This includes long-term monitoring of existing buildings and real-time monitoring of those under construction using sensor technologies supported by GPS and augmented reality. AI is also employed to enhance structural safety, with the system providing instant status reports and accurate readings to inform efficient action.



Leading geospatial system development

The Municipality is also demonstrating AI applications in digital mapping, translating user inputs into queries on the Dubai map, which is built on geospatial data. The virtual assistant supports GIS users, especially decision-makers, contributing to Dubai’s digital twin. The system incorporates the latest geospatial surveying techniques using robotics, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Streamlining building permits

The “Dubai Building Permits Application” offers a seamless user experience, improving building permit procedures to meet customer needs. Features include project tracking, access to approved plans, and options for licensing private villa extensions. The app also evaluates consultants and contractors, advancing Dubai’s construction sector.

In addition, the “Ask Dubai Building Code” service uses AI to allow engineers and specialists to search the Dubai Building Code by asking questions and receiving detailed answers, driving the development of a smart and sustainable construction industry.

Integrated system for food and consumer products

The Municipality is highlighting its integrated system for food and consumer products, designed to ensure community safety and enhance services across the commercial value chain. The unified system links Dubai Municipality’s platforms with other institutions in Dubai and the UAE, streamlining the customer experience. The system provides instant approvals for product registration, reducing time to market and ensuring resilient supply chains for food and consumer goods.

Digitising permit issuance

Dubai Municipality has introduced a unified permit system to digitise the entire permit issuance process, simplifying approvals for advertising, food, veterinary activities, and more. This system will serve a wide range of stakeholders involved in consumer and veterinary services.

GITEX Global also serves as a platform to showcase Dubai Municipality’s digital transformation initiatives. The Municipality has developed an integrated system for booking virtual consultations with service consultants, enhancing customer support. The Dubai Central Laboratory has also redesigned its customer experience, streamlining applications for compliance certificates and testing services across multiple sectors, including food, environment, consumer goods, gemstones, and construction materials.

In addition, Dubai Municipality is building an Internet of Things (IoT) platform to boost efficiency, cut operational costs, and replace manual inspections with remote monitoring systems.





