Mosanada Facilities Management Services Company, and Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros Holding Company Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

14 October 2024 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:



Mosanada Facilities Management Services Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros Holding Company (DABH). This agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties on a range of projects in the sports, entertainment, and events sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The signing of the MoU reaffirms both parties' commitment to delivering exceptional facility management services by developing business opportunities and exploring bids for multiple projects. Both parties are considered leaders in facility management and related services in the region, ensuring the integration of their expertise to achieve outstanding results.

Under this memorandum, both parties intend to work together to submit bids and win new projects. Mosanada will provide its extensive knowledge and specialized experience in sports, entertainment, and events projects, while Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros Holding Company will contribute its strong market presence and operational infrastructure to enhance collaborative capabilities. Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros Holding will also provide valuable insights into the local market and identify business opportunities needed to meet clients' needs in the Kingdom.

In this context, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, Chairman of Mosanada Facilities Management Services Company, stated: "This collaboration represents an important step toward reinforcing our leadership as a premier provider of facility management services for sports facilities and events in the region. We are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional facility management services in the Kingdom and believe that building strong partnerships with other market leaders will enable us to redefine standards in the sports and entertainment sectors. This MoU outlines the strategic goals and collaborative framework that both parties will strive to achieve in the future."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ajlan Mohammed Al Ajlan, Board Member of Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros and Group Managing Director of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group said: “In line with the transformative agenda of Vision 2030 in the Sports, Entertainment, and Events sectors, our aim as a Group is to continually identify international partnerships that meet the rapidly developing needs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are dedicated to enhancing service quality and operational efficiency, catering to the growing requirements of our clients. Dussmann-Ajlan & Bros is committed to providing innovative and sustainable world class facility management solutions across the region and through this collaboration with Mosanada, we achieve a significant milestone in this regard.”







