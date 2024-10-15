Find Out Who Rahul Vaidya’S ‘Duniya’ Is And It’S Not His Wife Disha Parmar!

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Rahul Vaidya, the renowned and reality show star, is currently enjoying a family vacation in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant has been sharing stunning glimpses from their getaway on social media. From romantic videos with his wife, Disha Parmar, to adorable photos of their baby girl, Rahul has been captivating the attention of his fans and followers. And, recently, he posted a series of photos posing with his little baby girl. On Tuesday, the singer shared a series of photos holding his baby girl in his arms, his face beaming with joy and pride. Along with the photo, he penned a brief but touching caption,“Meri Duniya.” The clicks are surely giving out major father-daughter goals.

Previously, Rahul had posted a video of him grooving to his song 'Ishq Kiya.' Each post beautifully captures the joy of family time, showcasing not just the breathtaking landscapes of Pahalgam, but also the warmth and love that define their little family. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 20, 2023. In an early interview, Rahul spoke about embracing fatherhood and revealed he went numb on holding onto his daughter for the first time. The actor-singer shared,“I was happily numb for three to four hours. Mujhe samajh hi nahi aa raha tha ho kya raha hai. I have cried five to six times since she was born. Whenever I see her, I get teary eyed. I feel so overwhelmed. It's like you know it (delivery) will happen soon, but when it actually happens, it's just a different feeling.”

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya continues to make waves in the music industry. After gaining fame as a contestant on 'Indian Idol' and later on 'Bigg Boss 14', he has successfully carved out a niche for himself as a popular playback singer.