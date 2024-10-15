Crunchyroll Partners With Bango To Boost Membership Growth Through Super Bundling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchyroll has entered into an agreement with Bango (AIM: BGO) to further grow its international subscriber base through bundling partnerships with telcos and other third parties.



Crunchyroll is the ultimate global brand for all things anime, offering the world's largest dedicated streaming library with over 25,000 hours of content. With new series arriving every season, it remains the go-to destination for anime fans everywhere. Through its new partnership with Bango, Crunchyroll opens up the bundling of its subscription offer with mobile and broadband plans, as well as other consumer services such as bank accounts and retail clubs.

As a leader in bundling technology, Bango takes care of all technical aspects of resellers creating and managing subscription bundles. It can also manage targeting offers such as trials and discounts that could include Crunchyroll in future.

Telcos and other resellers will now be able to offer Crunchyroll in bundles, providing consumers with more cost-effective deals, and less administrative hassle. The partnership also opens up the opportunity for 'Super Bundling', making it easier for telcos to build Crunchyroll into their all-in-one subscription platforms and content hubs. Through this Bango agreement, Crunchyroll will be able to further expand its 14 million strong subscriber base through these new, indirect channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango, said,“Crunchyroll is the number one choice for anime fans across the globe, and bundling through third parties will continue to drive its rapid growth. Indirect subscriptions have become increasingly essential for the SVOD market, and we look forward to helping Crunchyroll capitalize on this emerging trend.

“As consumers look for more flexibility, and to access more services in one place, Super Bundling represents a clear strategic step forward for brands like Crunchyroll to reach new audiences and further grow their subscriber base.”

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships.

Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll-whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO, Bango

...

Tel: +44 7710 480 377