Bonbon Swedish Candy Co. Launches New Salty Licorice Twists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Perfectly Sweet and Salty, BonBon Debuts Irresistibly Soft and Satisfyingly Chewy Salty Licorice Twists

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BonBon , America's Swedish candy pioneers and purveyors since 2017, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest candy: Salty Licorice Twists. Having recently reached epic virality appearing in many of the 120 million TikTok videos celebrating the Swedish candy craze, BonBon debuts an irresistible delicacy inspired by a beloved Swedish favorite for the world to enjoy.

New Salty Licorice Twists by BonBon Swedish Candy Co.

New Salty Licorice Twists by BonBon Swedish Candy Co.

Continue Reading

SALTY LICORICE TWISTS

Growing up in Sweden means developing a palate for more sophisticated flavors, and a Swede's rite of passage is starting to eat your parents' licorice. These new Salty Licorice Twists pay homage to the cultural heritage of BonBon's three Swedish founders and celebrate their lifelong love for candy. The Salty Licorice Twists are a perfectly medium variety of black licorice with a nuanced taste that ends with a soft salty finish.

So well-balanced and pleasing to the palate, BonBon's founders liken the Twists to a gateway into the black licorice candy category.

"It took us six years to develop this special black licorice candy to welcome new licorice eaters and satisfy lifelong licorice lovers worldwide," says BonBon's three founders Selim Adira, Robert Persson, and Leonard Schaltz. "Since opening the doors of our first BonBon candy store in 2018, it has been a cherished responsibility to offer an exceptional selection of authentic imported pick-and-mix confections and now one of the best candies is a licorice we created ourselves."

The Salty Licorice Twists are sold in 4.2 oz packages for a suggested retail price of $8. BonBon's original candy collection, including the Twists and five flavors of Sour Fish, are available alongside hundreds of imported pick-and-mix candy at BonBon's four stores in the New York City metro area, directly to consumers online, and at over 1,000 independent retail stores nationwide. For more information, please visit and follow the brand on social media at BonBonNYC.

ABOUT BONBON

Founded in 2017 by three Swedish friends, Selim Adira, Robert Persson, and Leonard Schaltz, BonBon has revolutionized American candy culture with their authentic Swedish candies and delicacies. BonBon imports 100% of its exquisite confections, including hundreds of pick-and-mix candies and private label Sour Fish and Salty Licorice Twists creations. With four retail locations in New York City and Brooklyn, and a growing e-commerce business shipping nationwide, BonBon is dedicated to sharing the joy of Swedish sweets with candy lovers everywhere. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sue-Jean Kang

[email protected]

203-644-3730

SOURCE BonBon Swedish Candy Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED