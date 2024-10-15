Vestaron Corporation Announces Strategic Collaboration with ADM for Production of Peptide-Based Crop Protection Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement supports production scale-up to meet global demand for new crop solutions

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron Corporation, a leading innovator in sustainable crop protection solutions, is pleased to announce a long-term strategic agreement with ADM for the production of Vestaron peptide-based crop protection products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Vestaron's mission to meet the growing global demand for sustainable and effective crop protection solutions.

“The Vestaron-ADM collaboration is a testament to our commitment to deliver high-quality, bio-based crop protection products to farmers worldwide,” said Juan Estupinan, Vestaron CEO and president.“This agreement allows us to scale up production and meet the increasing demand for our innovative solutions while simultaneously ensuring a stable, high-quality supply of products to meet the needs for market expansion.”

The strategic partnership with ADM will provide Vestaron with stability and scalability due to ADM's size, capabilities, and strategically located manufacturing facilities. These facilities offer easy access to raw materials and efficient distribution channels, contributing to efficiencies and favorable cost of goods sold (COGS) for Vestaron. This strategic alliance will enable Vestaron to serve existing markets more effectively and expand into new markets, further enhancing the company's market reach and value proposition.

The agreement between Vestaron and ADM reflects a shared commitment to sustainable agriculture, innovation, and supporting the agricultural community's growth. Through this partnership, both companies aim to advance the adoption of environmentally friendly agricultural practices and contribute to a more sustainable future for agriculture globally.

“Farmers have always been stewards of the land, and ADM is committed to partnering with them to support cutting-edge, nature-based agricultural processes and products,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM's president, Precision Fermentation.“ADM has broad capabilities to drive innovation in agriculture, from our work to expand regenerative agriculture around the globe, to this strategic partnership, which is made possible by our leadership position in bio-based feedstocks and our expertise and production capacity in fermentation. We're excited to continue to drive innovation to help ensure that farmers have access to high-quality products and solutions that promote long-term agricultural sustainability.”

About Vestaron

Vestaron is leading a global revolution in crop protection by creating novel, effective, and sustainable solutions our customers need to meet the growing challenges of modern agriculture. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Durham, NC (USA), we are producing a pipeline of powerful insecticides with new modes of action based on peptides modified from the venom of spiders and other venomous animals. Naturally soft on pollinators, beneficials, and local biodiversity, our innovations have earned recognition from the Crop Science Awards and the EPA's Green Chemistry Challenge. In 2024, we became the first agriculture and food company inducted into the Global CleanTech 100 Hall of Fame. Vestaron: Unconventional, by nature.

