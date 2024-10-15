Veritek Global Ltd Passes ISO 9001 Surveillance Audit
Date
10/15/2024 8:12:18 AM
(MENAFN- Pressat)
After a successful surveillance audit, pan-European independent Service Provider Veritek Global Ltd is pleased to announce it has successfully maintained its ISO 9001 certification for its UK headquarters.
The audit confirmed that Veritek maintains rigorous quality control processes and has a culture of continuous improvement, enabling it to adapt to changes and deliver consistent, high-quality services that meet the expectations of its OEM customers.
Global certification body, NQA Management Systems conducted the surveillance audit between September 24th and 26th and commended the company for implementing a well-structured and well-understood quality management system.
“As we move forward, Veritek will continue to uphold the rigorous standards required by ISO 9001,' said Operations Director Colin Dury.“We are committed to ensuring our quality management system remains robust and effective. Our Continuous Improvement Programmes (CIP) will continue to drive enhancements across the business.”
MENAFN15102024004644010603ID1108779969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.