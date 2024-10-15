The SEER Group Chooses Interplay Learning To Enhance Training And Career Development For Partner Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Interplay will serve as a centralized hub for over 1,600 The SEER Group employees

Interplay Learning , the leader in immersive career development solutions for the skilled trades, announces a new partnership with

The SEER Group , the leading home services enterprise with over 40 partner brands specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. Through this collaboration, The SEER Group will implement Interplay Learning's career development to centralize and streamline its training.

The SEER Group will deploy Interplay's platform as one component of a multi-faceted training strategy, centralizing professional development for over 1,600 employees, including over 750 technicians at various skill levels. The SEER Group will offer a scalable workforce solution across its extensive partner network.

"Training and development are at the core of our philosophy," said Matt Plughoff, senior director of training, "Our partnership with Interplay allows us to scale our training efforts, reach more technicians across our brands, and provide them with the resources they need to succeed. This is especially crucial as we continue to grow and bring new partners into the fold."

Central to the partnership will be the ability to provide partners with an extensive training curriculum, immersive 3D simulated learning experiences, and advanced tools to track and analyze training outcomes, strengthening service quality.

The SEER Group's training strategy leverages a variety of professional development solutions including Interplay's custom learning paths, and mobile capabilities. This approach ensures that all employees, from support staff to seasoned journeymen, receive high-quality career training while fostering a supportive and engaging environment. By incorporating immersive learning technologies and career paths, The SEER Group reinforces its dedication to ongoing career development and employee safety, meeting the growing demand for tech-forward learning experiences.

"We're excited to support The SEER Group's training strategy with our enterprise platform," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO, Interplay Learning. "The SEER Group's dedication to continuous learning and employee development exemplifies how forward-thinking enterprises can leverage technology to enhance value and drive growth."

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive career development solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, Interplay is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies in the World,

AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and 2022 Inc. Best in Business list. Visit to learn more.

About The SEER Group

Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, The SEER Group LLC is a privately owned collection of industry-leading residential and commercial HVAC, electrical, and plumbing companies. Its mission is to partner with founders and owners to grow their businesses, achieve their financial goals, and facilitate planned exit strategies. Through flexible investment solutions, The SEER Group provides trade services entrepreneurs with financial and business support and the opportunity to sell all or part of their businesses depending on their goals.

To learn more visit: theseergroup

