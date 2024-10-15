Subsea 7 S.A. Q3 2024 Conference Call Notification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g –15 October 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter 2024 results for the period ended 30 September 2024 on Thursday 21 November 2024 at 08:00 CET.

A call and simultaneous webcast for the community will be held on Thursday 21 November 2024 at 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:

Conference call registration:

Call:

Webcast:

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 15 October 2024 at 10:45 CET.

Attachment

SUBC 3Q24 Conference Call