Subsea 7 S.A. Q3 2024 Conference Call Notification
Date
10/15/2024 5:00:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g –15 October 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter 2024 results for the period ended 30 September 2024 on Thursday 21 November 2024 at 08:00 CET.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 21 November 2024 at 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:
Conference call registration:
Call:
Webcast:
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 15 October 2024 at 10:45 CET.
