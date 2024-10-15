Fuelre4m Makes a Significant Impact at Gitex Summit

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, 14th October 2024– Fuelre4m, a proud UAE-based British company, has successfully showcased its revolutionary approach to fossil reforming at Gitex Impact. Managing Director Rob Mortimer presented the company’s pioneering solutions, including the world’s first Styrex technology, which addresses one of the globe’s most pressing pollution challenges: expanded polystyrene (EPS) waste.



During his impactful presentation, Mortimer highlighted how Fuelre4m is transforming the landscape by reengineering fossil fuels through cutting-edge technology. “Our aspiration is clear: we aim to set a new standard of sustainability for industries worldwide. By refining fossil fuels, we not only create energy solutions that are economically viable and environmentally responsible, but we also improve energy release from fuel by 15-20% and significantly reduce emissions by 60-80%. We implore the world to rethink fossil fuel usage; our mantra is to clean them or reduce them. This movement towards a hybrid future is both attainable and necessary,” he added.



In addition, the Styrex technology, which was showcased at the event, represents a groundbreaking innovation in the fight against EPS waste. "Styrex is not just a product; it represents a revolutionary leap forward in addressing one of the most critical environmental crises we face today," continued Mortimer. "This isn’t just about offering a solution; the fact that this problem persists is unacceptable. It is imperative that everyone on the planet recognises their responsibility to tackle this issue. Our technology not only manages waste but transforms it into a valuable resource, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future. The real challenge arises when people opt for inferior alternatives instead of embracing effective solutions."



Fuelre4m’s Chief Marketing Officer, Domitille Gobilliard closed the session by stating. “Fuelre4m's participation at Gitex Impact has solidified our position as a disruptive leader in fossil fuel technology. We are immensely proud to be based in the UAE, a forward-thinking country that champions innovation and sustainability. The event provided an excellent platform for us to showcase our commitment to transforming the energy landscape. By demonstrating our groundbreaking solutions, we aim to inspire industries worldwide to rethink their approach to fossil fuels, reinforcing our role as pioneers in this essential energy evolution.”





