Swiss Identified In Austrian Bomb Threat Investigation

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following a series of bomb threats against numerous institutions in Austria, security authorities have located the suspected author of the threatening emails in Switzerland.

This content was published on October 14, 2024 - 14:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

As announced by the Austrian of the Interior on Monday, a 20-year-old Swiss national has been identified as a result of investigations carried out by the Austrian state security service in cooperation with the public prosecutor's offices in Graz and Linz. The Swiss national is considered a suspect, and a European arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Since September 30, the authorities have been investigating a total of 27 anonymous bomb threats across Austria, all of which were received by email. Train stations were particularly affected, but recently threats were also received against schools and shopping centres. The subsequent police operations sometimes led to evacuations.

A spokesperson for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior did not want to comment on Monday on how many threats the Swiss national is specifically responsible for. Austrian authorities told the Austrian Press Agency that the man is still at large in his home country.