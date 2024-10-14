EU Announced Shortage Of Critically Important Medicines
10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
There is a shortage of critically important medicines in the
European Union (EU), said Bartosz Arlukovic, a member of the
European Parliament (EP) from Poland. The MEP raised the relevant
issue in an appeal to the European Commission (EC),
Azernews reports.
"The shortage of vital medicines on the European market is a
serious problem that affects the health and safety of patients. It
is especially difficult to obtain medicines used to treat chronic
diseases, rare diseases and emergency situations, such as cancer
drugs and painkillers. The consequences of a shortage of key
medicines can be catastrophic, ranging from delays in treatment to
an increase in patient mortality," the parliamentarian said.
In addition, he recalled that in December 2023, the European
Commission published a list of 200 medicines that are critically
important in the EU. In this regard, Arlukovich asks the EC a
number of questions.
"What specific measures has the European Commission taken to
combat the shortage of these drugs after the publication of the
list of vital medicines? In respect of which medicines and in which
EU member states, since December 2023, the commission has noted a
shortage, what measures have been taken to eliminate it?" - he
asked.
