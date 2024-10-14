Odisha CM Directs IGP (CAW & CW) To Meet Rape Victim In Delhi To Ensure Progress In Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (IANS) Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the Inspector General of Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW & CW) of Odisha to leave for New Delhi to monitor the progress of the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of Odisha woman who was rescued from the Sarai Kale Khan area on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The IG (CAW & CW) S. Shyni has also been directed to meet the victim lady and enquire about the condition of the victim.

Taking the matter seriously, the Chief Minister has also instructed the Odisha Police to provide all the assistance needed in carrying out the investigation in the case by proper coordination with Delhi Police.

As per reports, the Director General of Police, Odisha YB Khurania has also held discussions with the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the progress of investigation into the shameful incident.

“The incident regarding the sexual assault of an Odia girl in Delhi is being followed up with seriousness and sensitivity. Odisha Police is in touch with the family members of the survivor and are also following up on the progress of the investigation with Delhi Police. Arrangement has been made to facilitate movement of family members from Bhubaneswar to Delhi,” stated Odisha Policer sources.

Notably, the victim woman, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped the victim in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of Southeast Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The victim was later rescued by the police team who took her to the AIIMS Trauma Center where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The Delhi Police has reportedly registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Delhi police sources stated that Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident.