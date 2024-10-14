Billiondollarbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Partners With Four Seasons To Provide Guests With Unique, Ecofriendly Driving Options

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most-advanced electric vehicles, is teaming up with Four Seasons hotels and resorts to offer complimentary cars for guest use at select locations. The collaboration begins this month and underscores the commitment both companies have for environmental stewardship as well as providing guests with flexible, unique, ecofriendly experiences during their stays. Guests can either reserve a Lucid vehicle for a complimentary driving experience or enjoy a chauffeured Lucid house car, based on availability.

In addition, Lucid is providing electric vehicle chargers, which are compatible with other electric vehicle types and will be available for both hotel guests and community members to conveniently charge their own vehicles. The program will begin this fall at select locations in the United States with additional properties in

North America,

Europe

and the

Middle East to be added in coming months.

“Every time guests step into a Lucid Air, they will be welcomed by a meticulously crafted interior, elegant design and a driving experience that is unmatched by any other vehicle on the road today,” said

Lucid Group CEO Peter Rawlinson

in the press release.“Through this partnership, the world's most advanced electric vehicle will now be available as a guest amenity, further enhancing the travel experience at Four Seasons properties across the globe.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. Its flagship vehicle, Lucid Air Grand Touring, delivers best-in-class performance and world-leading range of up to 512 miles on a single charge. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in

Arizona

to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy. For more information about the company, visit

.

