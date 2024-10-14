Heavy Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2030 To Reach $273.5 Billion With CAGR Of 4.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Heavy Equipment Product Type, Application, Region, Growth Opportunity, Forecast, 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. Surge in investment in the construction sector, rise in focus on public–private partnerships, and growth in emphasis on the expansion of the sector drive the growth of the global bone densitometers market. However, development of low emission, fuel-efficient equipment is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The global heavy construction equipment market was estimated at $176.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $273.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF:Key Segments:The heavy construction equipment market is segmented into equipment type, which includes material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, earthmoving and others. Among these, the earthmoving equipment segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to low operating costs and rising demand from diverse sectors such as building and construction, infrastructure, mining, oil & gas and forestry.Furthermore, excavators are construction vehicles that are used to dig up or transport large objects. Excavators are made up of two main components: a driving base and a strong boom arm with an excavation attachment. The arm is controlled by the operator, who sits in a compact cab linked to the base. Various key players are manufacturing advanced excavator machines for efficient work and reduce operational time. For instance, in December 2020, Hitachi Construction introduced 12-ton and 20-ton excavator equipment for construction use. These machines are battery powered prototype and offers higher weight class than ordinary excavators.Request For Customization with This Report:Leading Players:The key market players analyzed in the global heavy construction equipment market report include CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Co Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Volvo Group, XCMG Group, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging heavy construction equipment market trends and dynamics.Depending on end-user, the construction segment dominated the heavy construction equipment, in terms of revenue in 2020 and manufacturing is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period.By type, the earthmoving equipment segment registered highest revenue in the heavy construction equipment market share in 2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the heavy construction equipment are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the heavy construction equipment industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the heavy construction equipment trends and emerging opportunities of the market.Read More Related Reports:Smart Mining Market -Underground Mining Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.