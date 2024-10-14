G Mining Ventures Regrets A Fatality At The Oko West Project In Guyana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - G Ventures Corp. (" GMIN " or the " Corporation " or " we ") (TSX: GMIN,

OTCQX: GMINF ) regrets to report that a fatality has occurred at its Oko West Project in Guyana.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer , stated:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident. Our sincere condolences and support are with our colleague's family, friends,

and coworkers during

this difficult time."

The fatality was related to a road incident, which occurred on October 13, 2024. Details regarding the cause of death are currently under investigation. The colleague was a contractor employed by Hopkinson Mining Security Services Inc., a partner of GMIN. GMIN's country leadership is on-site to cooperate with and assist the authorities fully in their investigations. We want to assure our stakeholders that we are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation. Grief counsellors will be made available to those who need support.

The Corporation will provide additional information as appropriate and is committed to ensuring that employees and partners receive the care they need.

Safety is a top priority at GMIN. The Corporation is committed to understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident to enhance its safety protocols and ensure the well-being of all employees and contractors. As the incident occurred in an isolated area of the site, it did not impact the broader operations, and the site remains open.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF ) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

647.728.4176

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the Corporation's commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation, and to enhance its safety protocols and ensure the well-being of all employees and contractors; and (ii) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) GMIN will achieve its stated objectives for Tocantinzinho and Oko West, or (ii) use TZ and Oko West to grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.



By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

