Multiple Sclerosis Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Development Activities, Competitive Landscape

This "Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 85+ pipeline drugs in Multiple Sclerosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Multiple Sclerosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Multiple Sclerosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Multiple Sclerosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Multiple Sclerosis.

This segment of the Multiple Sclerosis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

IMU-838: Immunic

Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) is a small molecule investigational drug under development as an oral tablet formulation for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, or RRMS, inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Bolstered by excellent clinical data from the phase II EMPhASIS trial, Immunic believed that vidofludimus calcium has the potential to demonstrate medically important advantages compared with other treatments, particularly for the early treatment of RMS patients, due to its placebo like safety profile and its robust anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical study for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis or ocular hypertension.

Masitinib: AB Science

Masitinib is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, targeting innate immune cells (mast cells and microglia) that are involved in the pathophysiology of progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The drug is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce the activity of certain cells of the innate immune system - the body's first line of defense against foreign invaders - which have become increasingly implicated in the mechanisms underlying progressive MS.

Masitinib's safety and effectiveness were evaluated in a previous Phase IIb/III trial, called AB07002 (NCT01433497). It enrolled 611 patients with non-active SPMS or PPMS who were randomly assigned to receive one of two doses of masitinib (4.5 or 6 milligrams per kilogram per day) or a placebo twice daily for 96 weeks (about two years). Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis.

Foralumab: Tiziana Life Sciences

Foralumab is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb). The company have recently completed Phase I clinical trials for progressive MS indication with nasal administration. Foralumab has demonstrated ability to activate regulatory T cells that systemically circulate to elicit targeted immunomodulation providing therapeutic benefit to patients. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple sclerosis.

IMCY-0141: ImCyse

IMCY-0141 is the Company's second clinical-stage compound. This ImotopeT is designed based on MOG (Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein) with the aim to halt the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by stopping the body's immune system from attacking the central nervous system and disrupting undesirable autoimmune responses that drive the destruction of the myelin sheath protecting the nerves.

IMCY-0141 has shown promising results in several MS preclinical models, demonstrating an immune response that supports the proposed mode of action and inducing a memory response so that the treatment effect is long-lasting and requires less frequent dosing regimens. Also, if treatment is begun early enough, it has the potential to allow patients to live with minimal impact from the disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

BMS-986353: Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMS-986353, also known as CD19 NEX-T, is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy developed by Bristol Myers Squibb. This therapy is being studied for its potential in treating various conditions, including severe, refractory autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and multiple sclerosis. Clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy, and drug levels of CC-97540 (BMS-986353) in participants with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis.

There are approx. 80+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Multiple Sclerosis. The companies which have their Multiple Sclerosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Immunic and AB Science.

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Multiple Sclerosis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Multiple Sclerosis drugs.

