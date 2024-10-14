Wyzr: The Leading Activity And Health & Wellness-Based Friendship App Leads The Shift Away From High-Pressure Dating Apps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzr, the leading activity and & wellness-based friendship app for singles and couples,

celebrates a highly successful beta-testing phase with over 250,000 friendship connections. Wyzr officially launches this

week in

celebration of National New Friends Day on October 19.

Wyzr also announces its inclusion in the AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP accelerator program, where it will receive the tools to help bring Wyzr to people 50+.

"We're thrilled to

be a part of the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP accelerator," said

Joy Teitel, co-founder of Wyzr. "We've

created a smarter, safer app where singles and couples

can find friends and activity partners to facilitate social connection, which improves physical and mental health. Wyzr's proprietary friendship matching algorithm optimizes connections by intelligently pairing people based on shared interests, and health & wellness goals, among other factors."

Carolyn Kelly, co-founder, added, "People are exhausted from the pressure and the constant push for romance. Wyzr is different. We are focused on building real friendships for adults without the stress. Our activity-based approach makes connecting easy and natural, and our market is significantly larger than dating apps. After the isolation of the pandemic and return to on-site work, people are craving genuine, pressure-free connection, and

Wyzr offers exactly that."

Wyzr: New Features for Real Connections

Wyzr offers several exciting features that set it apart from dating and other social apps, focusing on easy, engaging ways to meet new people for meaningful friendships, shared health & wellness goals, and interests:



Friend Blast : With just one tap, users can instantly invite their friends to social gatherings, one-on-one meet-ups, or group events, making spontaneous plans for golf, pickleball, concerts, day trips or shopping, more accessible than ever. This feature enhances community engagement and encourages users to connect through shared experiences.

Health & Wellness Goals : Wyzr allows users to connect based on shared health and wellness interests, creating opportunities for friends to support each other on their personal journeys.

Carpoo l: The Carpool feature, known as Wyzr Ride, helps users share rides to work, school, events and activities, promoting convenience, eco-consciousness and connections in their local communities. ID Verification : Wyzr prioritizes safety, offering optional ID verification

for users who prefer added security when connecting with others.

Involving Community Groups & Employers

Wyzr invites community groups, organizations and employers across the U.S. and Canada to become a part of this movement to promote connection, longevity and healthy living. Eligible groups and organizations with at least 50 Wyzr sign-ups in 2024, can receive free event postings on the Wyzr App.

About Wyzr

Wyzr is a free, activity-based friendship app focused on helping singles and couples create meaningful connections. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Wyzr is on a mission to empower users to build strong social networks.

SOURCE Wyzr Group, LLC

