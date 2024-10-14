Marvell To Showcase Accelerated Infrastructure For AI At 2024 OCP Global Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data Center Portfolio Powers the Next Generation of AI and Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024

OCP Global Summit –

Marvell Technology, Inc.

(NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure solutions, will highlight its latest advancements in accelerated infrastructure at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, October 15-17, in San Jose, California. During this premier event uniting thought leaders in the open IT ecosystem, Marvell will demonstrate how its accelerated infrastructure portfolio enables the next generation of AI and cloud data centers.

At the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Marvell will showcase next-generation silicon technologies, including PAM4 DSPs, PCIe retimers, Ethernet network switches, and Compute Express Link® (CXL) devices. These innovations are designed to meet the scaling requirements of AI-driven workloads, optimize cloud network performance, and address the evolving needs of data centers globally.

Join Marvell at the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose

Visit booth B1 to discover how the Marvell accelerated infrastructure portfolio is driving the future of AI and cloud networks. Products and solutions include:



Alaska® 1.6T PAM4 DSPs for AECs

Alaska PCIe Gen 6 retimers and Gen 7 SerDes

COLORZ® 800 ZR/ZR+ modules for data center interconnect

Nova and Spica PAM4 DSPs for AI and cloud connectivity

Orion coherent DSP for DCI modules Teralynx® Ethernet switches for cloud and AI networking

Marvell experts will lead several discussions and sessions focused on scaling accelerated infrastructure:



Keynote Panel: Scaling Interconnect and Memory for AI Clusters

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 9:36 a.m.

Location: Concourse Level - Grand Ballroom 220

Marvell panelist: Nigel Alvares, Vice President, Global Marketing



Marvell® StructeraTM: Overcoming Computing's Memory Challenges with Optimized CXL Devices

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 2:40 p.m.

Location: Lower Level – LL 20A

Marvell presenter: Khurram Malik, Director, Product Marketing



Expo Hall Session: DSPs in AI and Cloud Connectivity

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Concourse Level – Expo Hall Stage

Marvell presenter: Venu Balasubramonian, Vice President of Product Marketing, Connectivity Business Unit



Executive Session: Open Network Switching for Hyperscale Cloud AI Infrastructure

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 4:40 p.m.

Location: Concourse Level – 210DH

Marvell presenter: Nick Kucharewski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network Switching Business Unit



AI/HPC Future Fabrics Panel

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 9:40 a.m.

Location: Lower Level – LL20BC

Marvell panelist: Jack Harwood, Senior Distinguished Engineer



Panel: What is the Right Path Forward for the Industry?

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Concourse Level – 220C

Marvell panelist: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Optics



Workshop: Leverage the Full Ecosystem to Enable AI

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Lower Level – LL20D

Marvell presenter: Jack Harwood, Senior Distinguished Engineer



Panel: Open Compute Components Executive Panel: Delivering AI Systems at Scale in A Multi-Vendor Environment

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 8:20 a.m.

Location: Concourse Level – 220C

Marvell panelist: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Optics

Memory wall mitigation and acceleration of AI workloads, and in-memory databases using CXL Near Memory Compute accelerator

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Concourse Level – 210BF

Marvell presenter: Gaurav Agarwal, Sr. Director Engineering

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED