Marvell To Showcase Accelerated Infrastructure For AI At 2024 OCP Global Summit

Data Center Portfolio Powers the Next Generation of AI and Cloud
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024
OCP Global Summit –
Marvell Technology, Inc.
(NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure Semiconductor solutions, will highlight its latest advancements in accelerated infrastructure at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, October 15-17, in San Jose, California. During this premier industry event uniting thought leaders in the open IT ecosystem, Marvell will demonstrate how its accelerated infrastructure portfolio enables the next generation of AI and cloud data centers.
At the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Marvell will showcase next-generation silicon technologies, including PAM4 DSPs, PCIe retimers, Ethernet network switches, and Compute Express Link® (CXL) devices. These innovations are designed to meet the scaling requirements of AI-driven workloads, optimize cloud network performance, and address the evolving needs of data centers globally.
Join Marvell at the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose
Visit booth B1 to discover how the Marvell accelerated infrastructure portfolio is driving the future of AI and cloud networks. Products and solutions include:
Alaska® 1.6T PAM4 DSPs for AECs
Alaska PCIe Gen 6 retimers and Gen 7 SerDes
COLORZ® 800 ZR/ZR+ modules for data center interconnect
Nova and Spica PAM4 DSPs for AI and cloud connectivity
Orion coherent DSP for DCI modules
Teralynx® Ethernet switches for cloud and AI networking
Marvell experts will lead several discussions and sessions focused on scaling accelerated infrastructure:
Keynote Panel: Scaling Interconnect and Memory for AI Clusters
Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time: 9:36 a.m.
Location: Concourse Level - Grand Ballroom 220
Marvell panelist: Nigel Alvares, Vice President, Global Marketing
Marvell® StructeraTM: Overcoming Computing's Memory Challenges with Optimized CXL Devices
Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time: 2:40 p.m.
Location: Lower Level – LL 20A
Marvell presenter: Khurram Malik, Director, Product Marketing
Expo Hall Session: DSPs in AI and Cloud Connectivity
Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: Concourse Level – Expo Hall Stage
Marvell presenter: Venu Balasubramonian, Vice President of Product Marketing, Connectivity Business Unit
Executive Session: Open Network Switching for Hyperscale Cloud AI Infrastructure
Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time: 4:40 p.m.
Location: Concourse Level – 210DH
Marvell presenter: Nick Kucharewski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network Switching Business Unit
AI/HPC Future Fabrics Panel
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 9:40 a.m.
Location: Lower Level – LL20BC
Marvell panelist: Jack Harwood, Senior Distinguished Engineer
Panel: What is the Right Path Forward for the Industry?
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Concourse Level – 220C
Marvell panelist: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Optics
Workshop: Leverage the Full Ecosystem to Enable AI
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Lower Level – LL20D
Marvell presenter: Jack Harwood, Senior Distinguished Engineer
Panel: Open Compute Components Executive Panel: Delivering AI Systems at Scale in A Multi-Vendor Environment
Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 8:20 a.m.
Location: Concourse Level – 220C
Marvell panelist: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Optics
Memory wall mitigation and acceleration of AI workloads, and in-memory databases using CXL Near Memory Compute accelerator
Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Concourse Level – 210BF
Marvell presenter: Gaurav Agarwal, Sr. Director Engineering
