New Public Relations Research: The Evolution Of Influence And Trust

WHAT: PRSA ICON 2024 Panel Discussion – Embracing the Evolution of Influence and Trust



Public relations is about influence. Every PR effort-whether launching a product, shaping reputation, or managing a crisis-aims to educate and influence an audience; however, this is more difficult with the rise of fragmented digital channels, misinformation and an increase in stakeholder skepticism.

The panelists will discuss:



How influence is evolving

Ways to expand influence in this environment How technology can help safeguard communications to build trust with audiences



To stay ahead of the game, Notified and PRWeek surveyed more than 150 in-house and agency leaders to understand these changes and how to adapt. Register here.

WHO:

Adam Christensen - Chief Marketing Officer, Notified (Moderator)

Adam is the Chief Marketing Officer at Notified. He began his career in PR over 20 years ago in New York City. He has led communications and marketing teams at top tech companies like PayPal, IBM, Ingram Micro, AppDirect and Juniper Networks.

BJ Dahl – Journalist

BJ is a seasoned marketing executive and journalist with over two decades of experience leading digital innovation, content strategy, and brand development for some of the most recognizable names in media. As Director of Digital & Streaming at CBS News & Stations, Dahl oversaw digital content strategy, editorial direction, and social media development, ensuring that CBS's highest journalistic standards were maintained across all digital platforms.

Zach Kadletz – Managing Director of PR, Gateway Group

Zach is the Managing Director of PR at Gateway and works with clients to create strategic end-to-end communication campaigns that share their stories through owned and earned media channels. He has extensive experience, including senior roles at Hill+Knowlton Strategies with Mazda and at The Brand Amp with brands like Red Bull, Toyota and Mizuno.

Victoria Lim – Sr. Manager, Executive & Employee Communications at Experian

Victoria is an award-winning storyteller, communicator and journalist. Currently, Victoria leads integrated communications and storytelling at Experian, focusing on DEI, ESG and workplace culture. Previously, she led communications campaigns as Managing Editor for content and public relations for Walt Disney World. She taught Multimedia Journalism at the iconic University of Missouri School of Journalism, as well as at the University of Tampa and University of South Florida.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 from 3pm-4pm PT

WHERE:

Anaheim Marriott, Platinum Ballroom 9-10

700 West Convention Way

Anaheim, California, 92802

REGISTRATION: Link

WHY:

PRSA ICON is the largest single gathering in the public relations and communications industry. This must-attend annual conference provides PR, communications and marketing pros with unmatched networking and professional development – from inspiring keynote speakers and informative breakout sessions to countless opportunities to connect with peers.



