Molex Explores Evolution Of 48-Volt Systems In New Industry Report That Traces Major Transformation Of Automotive Power Architectures

Innovation and in 48V fueled by accelerating demand for improvements in vehicle performance and efficiency

Emerging power standard poised to drive advancements in automotive functionality, including turbocharging, regenerative braking, infotainment systems and ADAS Modular designs, agile methodologies and collaboration needed to speed adoption while reducing cost and complexity

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global leader and connectivity innovator, has issued a new report on the growing traction of 48-Volt electrical system technology, which is poised to fuel major improvements in vehicle performance, efficiency, functionality and comfort. Molex's Rewiring the Road: Harnessing the Power of 48V addresses 48V momentum while offering pragmatic advice for automakers and product design engineers as they navigate the possibilities and pitfalls of transitioning from traditional 12V to 48V electrical systems.

Molex's new report explores the transition from 12V to 48V electrical systems and how they're expected to transform vehicle performance, efficiency and functionality.

"48V technology holds great promise, but the path forward requires industry-wide collaboration to overcome technical obstacles and establish industry standards," said Scott Whicker, SVP and president, Transportation Innovative Solutions, Molex. "We are working with partners across the automotive ecosystem to accelerate 48V adoption. Together, we can optimize system integration, reduce development costs and speed time to market for power system components and connectivity solutions, ensuring reliable and efficient power delivery."

Unlocking New Vehicle Capabilities

By quadrupling system voltage, 48V technology advances automotive features and functionality, including electric turbocharging, regenerative braking, infotainment systems and battery preconditioning for auxiliary charging. 48V systems boost the efficiency of electrically powered components for more responsive climate control, superior steering responsiveness, and precise engine temperature management. The delivery of higher current and voltage also increases power efficiencies in the critical sensors, actuators, and control units needed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) while paving the way for fully autonomous driving.

Versatile 48V systems are adaptable to both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and fully electric models. The Molex report poses promising gains across existing and emerging vehicle segments while highlighting demand for modular 48V platforms with flexible architectures tailored to various vehicle sizes, types and power requirements. The higher voltage levels in 48V systems can lead to increased electromagnetic interference (EMI), making it more challenging to shield against interference than lower voltage systems. Equally important are wiring and harness designs, as higher current and voltage requirements introduce challenges related to weight, space and cost.

Caresoft Confirms Opportunities and Obstacles

As a leader in automotive engineering analysis, Caresoft Global has been examining the undeniable momentum of 48V technology to optimize fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance overall driving experiences. In a recent report, The Evolution of 48-Volt Architecture in Electric Vehicles , Caresoft reinforces major 48V advantages and challenges while charting the progress of key EV manufacturers. Known for meticulous vehicle teardowns, Caresoft also has disassembled and analyzed vehicles with 48V technology to underscore its impact on system efficiency, wiring complexity and vehicle performance.

"The emergence of 48V architecture is a turning point for meeting critical environmental regulations and consumer demand," said Terry Woychowski, president of Caresoft Global. "Forward-looking EV manufacturers are poised to increase 48V innovation and lower barriers to success by working closely with crucial stakeholders across the entire EV ecosystem."

Roadmap for 48V Success

The journey to full-scale 48V adoption requires agile methodologies and industry collaboration to clear a litany of roadblocks, including upfront investments in 48V components, integration of 48V into existing vehicle platforms and seamless compatibility with current electrical systems and safety features. The need to fine-tune 48V battery performance is essential to elevating energy density, power output and lifespan while decreasing costs.

Modular platforms consisting of interchangeable components, including electric motors, inverters, DC-DC converters and batteries, offer much-needed building blocks for more efficient and cost-effective vehicle designs.

Advancing Connector Designs, Materials and Manufacturing

48V electrical systems require heightened connector performance and reliability, as well as advanced materials with superior electrical and thermal properties. Molex's report shares insights on improvements in contact plating technologies to prevent corrosion, maintain optimal conductivity and extend connector lifespan. Design innovations, such as zonal architectures , are critical for improving power distribution, lowering wiring complexity and boosting system reliability. Precision manufacturing featuring automated assembly processes also is instrumental in facilitating consistent production quality and efficiency.

This industry report highlights Molex's ongoing support for the development of vehicles with 48V systems. The Molex MX150 Mid-Voltage Connector system

exemplifies the company's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the automotive industry. Engineered for efficient assembly and reduced package size, the MX150 delivers a robust, reliable solution for 48V wiring applications. Capable of handling up to 60V, this connector system supports the use of smaller wire gauges to reduce weight and cost while maintaining high performance.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more connected place.

With presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of

Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit .

