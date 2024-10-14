AVATRADE EXTENDS SUCCESSFUL SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH UAE PRO LEAGUE

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) ABU DHABI, UAE, 14th October 2024



The UAE Pro League is delighted to announce the renewal and extension of its sponsorship agreement with AvaTrade, the award-winning, multi-national online trading broker. The latter will continue as one of the main partners of the ADNOC Pro League for the current season, 2024/25.



AvaTrade, one of the most secure brokers in the market with a presence in multiple regulated jurisdictions globally, is recognised for its comprehensive suite of financial products and services, and is committed to empowering both new and experienced investors to trade with confidence. The company is continuing its mission to enhance the experience and skills of all traders by offering sophisticated trading platforms, a diverse range of trading and educational resources, and comprehensive customer support.



The renewal of the sponsorship agreement represents a continuation of the UAE PLs efforts in working closely alongside partners and advertisers, as well as following its strategic plan for 2020-2030 by emphasing investment opportunities and the advancement of professional competitions.



Key collaborations, such as the one between the UAE PL and AvaTrade, enhance the strategic vision for 2020-2030, yield substantial benefits, and promote the progress of the sport for the betterment of the football community in the UAE and the wider region.



Musab Al-Marzouqi, Director of Institutional Support at the UAE Pro League, expressed his delight at AvaTrade – a pioneer in the online trading industry – having extended its sponsorship agreement with the league, which is a clear indicator of how the UAE PLs marketing and promotional goal of engaging in successful and modern partnerships is going from strength to strength.



From a commercial and marketing perspective, the UAE PL will work with its partners to boost awareness of online trading among professional clubs, as well as to ensure safe and effective investments in this ever-growing industry.



Fadi Abou Ras, CEO of Ava Trade Middle East Limited, stated: “We are thrilled to have extended our strategic partnership with the UAE Pro League. Working alongside the UAE PL has given us the perfect opportunity to showcase AvaTrade’s market edges and the enormous value it can create among the local audience, through our cutting-edge technologies, user-friendly trading platforms, and strong regulatory position both within the UAE and across several prominent global jurisdictions, including Europe, Australia, and Japan. We want to continue working closely with the UAE PL to educate and inform our customers about our seamless trading experience and share in the leagues ongoing expansion and success story.”







