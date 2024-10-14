Minimoves, Inc. Honored With Service Exceeding Expectations Award At NEI Global Partner Alliance (GPA) Summit In Omaha, NE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HILLSIDE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMoves, was recognized with the prestigious "Service Exceeding Expectations" award at the NEI Global Partner Alliance Summit held in Omaha, NE. This accolade reflects feedback from satisfaction surveys completed by the transferees we relocated, as well as the NEI account executives who collaborate with us to deliver exceptional service.

In the photo are Janell Anderson, Chief Experience Officer, with Scott Ferree, CRP, Minimoves Inc. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. On the right is Michelle Moore, Chief Operating Officer.

Continue Reading

Earning this award in MiniMoves' first year as a household goods supplier at NEI underscores the hard work and dedication we bring to our valued partnership. Each year, NEI Global Relocation honors service partners who exemplify outstanding performance and integrity in the relocation industry. This recognition highlights MiniMoves' commitment to providing exceptional customer service and responsiveness, demonstrating their ability to meet and exceed client needs even in a competitive landscape.

In the photo are Janell Anderson, Chief Experience Officer, with Scott Ferree, CRP, Minimoves, Inc. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. On the right is Michelle Moore, Chief Operating Officer.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the 'Service Exceeding Expectations' award in our inaugural year with NEI," said John Alianello, President & COO of MiniMoves, Inc. "This achievement is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering outstanding service to our valued clients."

Scott Ferree, Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development, attended the event and expressed gratitude to everyone involved, stating, "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our network and especially to our dedicated NEI service team. Their hard work and commitment enable our success by delivering excellence every day. It was a true honor to accept this award on behalf of the entire MiniMoves team."

Jack Arslanian, CEO and Founder of MiniMoves, added, "It's a privilege to be recognized by this top-tier RMC for 'exceeding expectations.' This award reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of care and precision as a first-class service provider."

About MiniMoves®



MiniMoves, Inc. is a nationwide full-service household goods mover using a unique service process that has been refined over thirty-two years to deliver efficient, affordable state-to-state moving. MiniMoves® is an American Trucking Association Certified Pro Mover, has earned a BBB A+ Rating, and has received many positive social media reviews. MiniMoves® is also honored to be featured in a PBS documentary, Viewpoint, hosted by Dennis Quaid! See it on your local PBS station or

watch it here now !



To learn more about NEI Global Relocation and The Exceeding Expectations Award, please click here . For information, contact: Maria Pavletic, Director of Marketing, 708- 273-5402, [email protected] .

SOURCE MiniMoves, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED