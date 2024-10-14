Rajasthan CM In Germany, To Invite Investors For State Investment Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday reached Germany to invite investors to participate in the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit to be held in Jaipur in December.

The Chief Minister will meet German ministers, officials and representatives of various companies in Germany for the next three days and will also address the 'Investors Meet' and 'Tourism Meet' in Munich, Germany.

He will also visit the of FlixBus, one of the world's largest bus companies.

“There are immense possibilities for development in every sector of Rajasthan. Our effort is to bring maximum investment to the state. This will increase the economy of Rajasthan and the youth of the state can get maximum employment,” the Chief Minister told media persons before leaving for Germany.

The government has so far organised investors' meets and road shows in five countries and has also organised road shows in Delhi and Mumbai.

The Chief Minister visited South Korea and Japan last month and held meetings and road shows in which many global companies had shown interest in investing in the state.

The investor meets and road shows have also been organised in UAE, Qatar and Singapore by the Rajasthan Industry Minister.

After Germany, the Chief Minister will also visit the UK where he will be accompanied by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

The government has so far signed MoUs worth about 12.75 lakh crores for the Rising Rajasthan Summit. In the investor meet held in Delhi, the government had signed MoUs worth Rs 8 lakh crore with private companies along with the Central government undertakings.

MoUs worth Rs 4.5 lakh crores were signed in the first investors' meet held in Mumbai. Similarly, in the pre-summit of the tourism department held in Jaipur, the government had signed MoUs worth Rs 14,000 crores. At the same time, investment proposals worth crores have also been signed in the district pre-summit being held in different districts.