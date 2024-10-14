South Korea's jobless claims drop for 2nd consecutive month in September

(MENAFN) South Korea's jobless claims fell for the second consecutive month, reflecting a trend largely attributed to weaker demand in various sectors, particularly education services, health and social welfare, and the hospitality industry. According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits in September was 81,000, marking a 1.0 percent decrease compared to the same month in 2023. This decline follows a previous drop of 0.6 percent in August, suggesting a consistent downward trajectory amid persistent concerns regarding an economic slowdown.



The reduction in job-seeking applicants is primarily linked to contractions in the education, health, and hospitality sectors. However, there was a notable increase in claims from industries such as construction, business services, and information and communication, indicating a mixed labor market landscape. These shifts suggest that while some sectors are struggling, others may be experiencing growth, highlighting the complex dynamics within South Korea's economy.



As of September, the total number of individuals receiving job-seeking benefits reached 601,000, reflecting a 1.8 percent rise from the previous year. This increase in benefit recipients indicates ongoing challenges in the job market, despite the overall decline in new claims. Furthermore, the total payout for job-seeking benefits also rose by 2.8 percent, amounting to 962.5 billion won (approximately 709.1 million U.S. dollars) for the month. This uptick in payouts underscores the government’s commitment to supporting the unemployed during these uncertain times.



Overall, while the decrease in new job-seeking claims offers a glimmer of hope, the rising number of benefit recipients and total payouts reveals the ongoing difficulties many South Koreans face in securing stable employment. As the economy continues to grapple with various challenges, including a sluggish job market and uncertain demand across sectors, the government’s role in providing support through unemployment benefits remains crucial.

