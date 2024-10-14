Azerbaijan To Host First-Ever COP29 Human Capital Forum
Date
10/14/2024 8:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
For the first time, Azerbaijan will host the "COP29
Human Capital Forum" under the slogan "Green human
resources for a sustainable future." Organised by the Azerbaijan HR
Institute, the event will take place on October 15, 2024.
The forum is part of the country's broader efforts towards
social and economic development, aligning with the national
priority "Competitive Human Capital and Modern Innovations,"
outlined in the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on February 2,
2021. The forum aims to foster discussions and share experiences
related to sustainable human capital development, employee loyalty,
and innovative human resources solutions in the context of climate
change.
The event is also connected to the UN's 13th Sustainable
Development Goal, which focusses on "Climate Action," specifically
through investing in human capital, health, and jobs for a
climate-resilient future. The UN Global Compact, a corporate
sustainability initiative, is a key partner of the forum.
More details, including ticket information, can be found at
COP29hcforum.
