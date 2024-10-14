عربي


Azerbaijan To Host First-Ever COP29 Human Capital Forum

10/14/2024 8:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host the "COP29 Human Capital Forum" under the slogan "Green human resources for a sustainable future." Organised by the Azerbaijan HR Institute, the event will take place on October 15, 2024.

The forum is part of the country's broader efforts towards social and economic development, aligning with the national priority "Competitive Human Capital and Modern Innovations," outlined in the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on February 2, 2021. The forum aims to foster discussions and share experiences related to sustainable human capital development, employee loyalty, and innovative human resources solutions in the context of climate change.

The event is also connected to the UN's 13th Sustainable Development Goal, which focusses on "Climate Action," specifically through investing in human capital, health, and jobs for a climate-resilient future. The UN Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative, is a key partner of the forum.

More details, including ticket information, can be found at COP29hcforum.

AzerNews

