Weiner Team Events: Senate Dem Campaign Chair At NPC Strategizes Hold Senate RWA Interns At DNC London Times Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Senate Dem Campaign Chair at NPC Strategizes How to Hold Senate; NPC Wire on RWA Interns at DNC; London Times Radio-Harris Could Win with Haley Vote

DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 26, Senate Campaign Chair Gary Peters (D-MI) held a conversation with at the National Press Club and provided updates on the 2024 senate elections, national and state issues, target races, and the impact of the Harris-Walz ticket. Peters announced major targeting to hold the Senate. The discussion was moderated by National Press Club members Robert Weiner of Robert Weiner Associates (RWA) and Bankole Thompson of The PuLSE Institute and the Detroit News. The event, hosted by RWA and PuLSE, garnered significant media coverage, including full live coverage by C-SPAN, and correspondents from NBC, CBS, CNN, the Associated Press, the Washington Post, Dallas Morning News, Detroit News, Axios, Politico, the Hill, among others.VIDEO of the full event by C-SPAN here:Photos courtesy of Alan Kotok here:The session was a "conversation" and featured questions by media and answers by Chairman Peters on topics such as voter engagement strategies, the significance of the Harris-Walz ticket in shaping public opinion, and new focused targeting of selected incumbents.Further coverage of the event included:* AP: "Senate Democrats are making a late push in red-leaning states as they try to hold majority" – by Kevin Freking. See:NBC News: "Ohio Senate race" – by Henry J. Gomez and Bridget Bowman. See:The Dallas Morning News: "National Democrats pour advertising dollars into Colin Allred's challenge to Ted Cruz" – by Joseph Morton. See:The Detroit News: "Peters strikes optimistic tone for Dem control of U.S. Senate" – by Bankole Thompson. See:INTERNS PARTICIPATE AT THE DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION AS MEDIA LOGISTICS AND PRESSThe Weiner team also participated in the Democratic National Convention in August working with Media Logistics in the mornings and as press in the prime-time evening sessions. Weiner, Patricia Berg, and six RWA NPC interns helped staff the press briefing room and the general press working room at McCormick Place, expedited media access to various caucus council meetings and checked press credentials to cover the nightly speeches at the United Center. Weiner and Berg led the summer intern team, including Jonathan Person, Ashleigh Fields, Olivia Ardito, Kailynn Bannon, Catherine Walker, and Tomas Alves. RWA intern Tomas Alves published a piece recently detailing their experience, available on the National Press Club Wire. You can find it here:For reference: The Weiner team wrote this article following the convention summarizing important sound bytes from the speeches and describing more details of the process, as a lesson for successful future conventions by both parties (Oped Ranked H2, #2 featured nationally, when published):Over the summer, the interns produced 26 op-ed articles published in major national news outlets, contributing significantly to the discourse surrounding the elections. Find all op-eds here: #2024LONDON TIMES RADIO: WEINER SAID HARRIS COULD WIN WITH HALEY VOTESOn October 8th, Weiner was interviewed live on London Times Radio by host Andrew Neil, and producer/booker Elizabeth Highfield, concerning projections on Election 2024. In a debate with Republican overseas organizer Sarah Elliott, Weiner told Times Radio that Nikki Haley's 10-15% even after she withdrew could cause Harris to exceed projections of her current 3% national lead (NYT-Sienna poll) and razor-thin margins both ways in swing electoral college states, because the Haley voters may not tell pollsters who they are really for if they even answer. This would continue the Democrats winning every election since 2017 because of the "not Trump" overriding motivation, Weiner said. Listen to the interview here:WEINER ON BEN PEARL'S PODCAST OUTLINES LIFE OF RUNNING, INCLUDING FIGHTING SPORTS DOPING, PARTNERING WITH VIPS AND MASTERS TRACKOn October 5th, 2024, Weiner spoke to Dr. Ben Pearl on the national podcast Fit Foot U about running and sports drug fighting experiences (As spokesman at the White House Drug Office, Weiner helped create WADA) with VIP politicians, and benefits and experiences with masters track and local running clubs. He also emphasized local running clubs including his local Potomac Valley Track Club (PVTC), headed by Craig Chasse, and SOCAL.(Southern California) under Mark Cleary, both of whom have won numerous national Club masters track titles./ Listen here:For all radio-TV appearances:For all op-eds:______________________________________________________________________________About Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for ChangeRobert Weiner Associates is a communications and policy analysis firm dedicated to providing insightful commentary on critical national and international issues. With a team of experienced analysts, former government officials, and young journalists, the firm strives to influence public discourse and policy decisions through informed and impactful communication. Bob won the National Press Club President's Award for recruiting young journalists as co-bylined writers (1000+ articles to date).For more information, please visit our website:

Robert S. Weiner and Ting Cui

Weiner Public News

+1 202-306-1200

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.