K12 Education Market Size Worth $525.7 Billion By 2031 CAGR: 17.7% Cengage Group, Adobe Systems Inc.

The K–12 education system strives to offer a fundamental elementary education for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The K12 Education report provides a comprehensive analysis of top segments, key pockets, changing market trends, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional insights. The global K12 education market is driven due to the surge in the use of analytics in the educational sector because of spontaneous technical advancements and the increasing implementation of government programs to escalate the standard of K12 education globally. Furthermore, adaptive learning is gaining popularity owing to its various advantages such as coherent feedback mechanisms, the importance of mastery-based learning, resourcing opportunities for formative assistance, and idea mapping.Request Sample Pages Now:The global k12 education market size was valued at $103.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $525.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global K12 education market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.The key players profiled in this report includeMicrosoft Corporation, pearson media company, Adobe Systems Inc., smart technologies, D2L corporation, Cengage Group, International Business Machines Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Oracle Corporation, BLACKBOARD MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITEDBuy Now the Exclusive Report:Adaptive learning is one personalized learning environment idea in K12 education that is quickly gaining traction. Adaptive learning is the process of changing the learning environment based on how each student is doing. Higher education has been more interested in adaptive learning technologies, supporting additional research into the advantages of these tools in this environment. There are several advantages to adaptive learning, including the provision of opportunities for formative assessment, emphasis on mastery-based learning, efficient feedback mechanisms, and idea mapping. These factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America generated the largest market share in 2021, delivering more than two-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue , and is predicted to continue promising growth over the estimated period. This growth is mainly due to the increasing emphasis on minimizing the administrative load on teachers, huge spending on EdTech, the growing need for personalized learning in classrooms, and the surging demand for advanced solutions to foster students' school achievement. On the contrary, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the extensive adoption of online learning by millions of students across the region. Many nations in the region have created their entire K-12 curriculum over online platforms.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment generated the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue, and is predicted to continue steady growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because it is easily possible to provide a high level of security with an on-premises solution for schools. However, the cloud segment is predicted to rise at a stunning CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period. The valuable and affordable features of cloud computing are available to K-12 school districts. These features offer numerous benefits to schools such as the eradication of the need for expensive hardware, improved access and mobility, and lower data storage costs.Based on type, the private segment is predicted to showcase the biggest market share over the estimated timeframe. The segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to about three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue. This is mainly because the innovations brought in the K-12 model are universally accepted across the global education system and compulsory for private schools.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:The global K12 education market share is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, application, spend analysis, and region. By type, it is classified into public and private. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By application, it is classified into high school, middle school, and pre-primary school, and primary school. By spend analysis, it is classified into hardware, software, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:eDiscovery Market -Digital manufacturing software market -Microserver Market -

