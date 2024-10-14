Oil Depot In Feodosia Nearly Completely Destroyed Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Feodosia, in temporarily occupied Crimea, an oil depot that was struck by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on October 7 has been nearly completely destroyed. Firefighting efforts lasted nearly a week.

This was reported by the Telegram Crimean Wind , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Crimeanwind/68704" data-width="100%"></script>

"One week after the fire started, the oil depot in Feodosia looks like this – charred tanks and islands of foam in the lakes of water spilled during firefighting," the message states.

It is noted that, in addition to the tanks, the infrastructure of the storage facility was severely damaged. In total, the fire affected 12 tanks, of which eight were destroyed. Buildings on the premises of the facility also burned down.

ofin

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the maritime oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia on the night of October 7. A technology-related emergency situation was declared in the city.