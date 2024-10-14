Azerbaijan's SMBDA Issues 'Startup' Certificates To 10 New Projects, Raising Total To 174

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA) under the of has considered the applications of 16 additional SME subjects seeking the "Startup" certificate, Azernews reports.

Based on the opinion of the Council of Experts, a decision was made to issue the relevant documents to 10 of these applicants. With this, the total number of SMEs that have received the "Startup" certificate has reached 174.

The following projects received "Startup" certificates: "Seaya" LLC's online platform for reservation and management of private houses and hotels; "Eurasia Group" LLC's digital platform for cardio monitoring and diagnostics; "Qbit Technologies" LLC's property purchase, sale, and service platform; "Printfable" LLC's platform for online preparation and ordering of custom designs; "Eventa" LLC's online platform for event management and ticket sales; "Billing Pro" LLC's online platform for debt calculation and collection; "Avtomend" LLC's online platform for managing car parks; "Metanoia" LLC's online platform and mobile application for religious education and the sale of halal products; individual entrepreneur Orkhan Mammadov's mobile application for warehouse management, trade, and accounting; and Novruz Novruzov's online platform for vehicle rental and carsharing.

The "Startup" certificate exempts SME entities from profit and income tax on their income from innovative activities for a period of three years from the date of receipt of the certificate.

Micro and small business entities whose projects are in the development stage can apply to KOBIA for a "Startup" certificate. The application form and other necessary documents, as well as detailed information about the relevant criteria, can be found at the following link: []().