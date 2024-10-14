Azerbaijan's SMBDA Issues 'Startup' Certificates To 10 New Projects, Raising Total To 174
Date
10/14/2024 5:09:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA)
under the Ministry of Economy has considered the applications of 16
additional SME subjects seeking the "Startup" certificate,
Azernews reports.
Based on the opinion of the Council of Experts, a decision was
made to issue the relevant documents to 10 of these applicants.
With this, the total number of SMEs that have received the
"Startup" certificate has reached 174.
The following projects received "Startup" certificates: "Seaya"
LLC's online platform for reservation and management of private
houses and hotels; "Eurasia Group" LLC's digital platform for
cardio monitoring and diagnostics; "Qbit Technologies" LLC's
property purchase, sale, and service platform; "Printfable" LLC's
platform for online preparation and ordering of custom designs;
"Eventa" LLC's online platform for event management and ticket
sales; "Billing Pro" LLC's online platform for debt calculation and
collection; "Avtomend" LLC's online platform for managing car
parks; "Metanoia" LLC's online platform and mobile application for
religious education and the sale of halal products; individual
entrepreneur Orkhan Mammadov's mobile application for warehouse
management, trade, and accounting; and Novruz Novruzov's online
platform for vehicle rental and carsharing.
The "Startup" certificate exempts SME entities from profit and
income tax on their income from innovative activities for a period
of three years from the date of receipt of the certificate.
Micro and small business entities whose projects are in the
development stage can apply to KOBIA for a "Startup" certificate.
The application form and other necessary documents, as well as
detailed information about the relevant criteria, can be found at
the following link:
