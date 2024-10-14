Azerbaijan Increases Gas Exports To Europe In 2024
Azerbaijan exported 9.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to
Europe from January to September this year, as stated by Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his "X" social media account,
Azernews reports.
During the same period, 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas were
sent to Turkiye, and 1.7 billion cubic meters to Georgia. Notably,
4.2 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkey through
the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).
Gas exports from Azerbaijan saw an overall 4.2% increase
compared to the same period last year.
It is worth recalling that Azerbaijani gas began flowing to
Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the end of 2020, a
key part of the Southern Gas Corridor. TAP's current capacity is 12
billion cubic meters per year, with plans to expand it to 20
billion cubic meters by 2027.
