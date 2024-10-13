UJ Discusses Cooperation With French Cultural Attaché For Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Vice President of the University of Jordan (UJ) for Humanities Affairs, Nahed Omeish, held discussions on Sunday with the French Cultural Attaché in Amman, Billy Troy, to explore ways to enhance the UJ's academic and research collaboration with French universities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. During their discussion, they examined the potential for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Paris for Science to foster cooperation in scientific research, particularly within the chemistry department of two institutions, as well as opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, according to a UJ statement. The statement also mentioned that they discussed about the possibility of establishing an agreement with the University of Montpellier. Omeish highlighted the significance of bolstering UJ's academic and research partnerships with French universities, noting that such collaborations facilitate the exchange expertise and knowledge among researchers and students and open new horizons for cooperation in the fields of scientific research and academic exchange. Meanwhile, Troy indicated that the French Embassy plans to open nominations for PhD scholarships at French universities across various disciplines, aimed at supporting university students and providing "advanced" educational and research opportunities in France. The attaché remarked that this initiative also contributes to strengthen joint academic ties and raise the level of research and scientific cooperation.

