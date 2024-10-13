Qatari Aid Aircraft Arrives In Beirut
10/13/2024 2:05:03 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An aircraft belonging to Qatari Amiri Air Force arrived at Rafic Hariri Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, carrying aid, including medicines and shelter supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people in view of the humanitarian crisis they are undergoing due to recent developments.
The aid was received by the Minister of Public health in the Lebanese Caretaker government Dr. Firass Abiad and HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
