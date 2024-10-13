New Dental Brokerage Firm Connects Sellers With Qualified Buyers Fast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Pitch Brokerage helps dental practice owners connect with buyers faster through live pitch events, attracting private equity, DSOs, and eager investors.

- Elijah DesmondWEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Pitch Brokerage is disrupting the traditional dental practice brokerage process. By offering sellers the opportunity to meet directly with qualified buyers, the firm accelerates sales, maximizes value, and eliminates the need for costly and prolonged recruitment efforts typically seen in traditional brokerage models.The dental industry faces a critical challenge when it comes to selling practices. Traditional brokers often operate in a slow, disconnected fashion, recruiting buyers one at a time, leading to drawn-out sales processes and limited competition for each practice. Dental Pitch Brokerage addresses this by connecting sellers with multiple buyers simultaneously through live pitch events.The firm's leadership team is composed of industry veterans with deep experience in both dental and business sectors. Co-Founders and Co-CEO's Elijah Desmond and Matt Ornstein bring a unique blend of entrepreneurial expertise, having successfully launched and managed DSOs with over 65 dental offices. Their insights into dental practice operations and transitions help Dental Pitch Brokerage provide a seamless and efficient sales process. Jason Brown, Managing Director, adds over 27 years of strategic financial experience, enhancing the firm's ability to maximize value for practice owners.Additionally, Dental Pitch Brokerage offers legal support through Dykema Law Firm, with no upfront legal costs unless a Letter of Intent (LOI) is signed, ensuring a smooth transaction for sellers.To learn more about how Dental Pitch Brokerage can help you sell your practice faster, for more money, and with less risk, visit to connect with our team and download your free copy of The Dental EBITDA Handbook .

