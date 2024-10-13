Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry Presents Weekly Overview
Date
10/13/2024 8:13:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has published a weekly review in a
video prepared based on the information shared last week.
Azernews presents that video via the Ministry's
press service.
