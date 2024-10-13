Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's Nations League Win As Spain Sink Denmark

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal beat Poland 3-1 for their third straight Nations League win on Saturday, while European champions Spain put an end to Denmark's perfect start in the competition.

Bernardo Silva volleyed Portugal ahead in the 26th minute in Warsaw as Bruno Fernandes cleverly nodded a cross from Ruben Neves back towards the Manchester City midfielder.

Ronaldo then found himself in the right place at the right time to turn in the rebound for Portugal's second after Rafael Leao's shot came back off the post following a brilliant surging run by the AC Milan winger.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has now struck in all three games of this Nations League campaign for Portugal, taking his record men's international goals tally to 133.

Piotr Zielinski cut the deficit for Poland but Jan Bednarek's own goal sealed victory for Portugal, the lone remaining team in League A with a 100 percent record, and they could secure a place in the quarter-finals next week.

"We worked very hard the last few days, preparing various solutions for this game, and we were able to show it on the pitch. I am really satisfied because we controlled this game," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

"We played great as a team."

Portugal have a maximum nine points in Group A1, three ahead of Croatia who beat Scotland 2-1 to condemn their opponents to a third successive defeat in the section.

Ryan Christie's first half-goal gave Scotland a shock lead in Zagreb, but Igor Matanovic equalised before the interval and Andrej Kramaric bagged the winner midway through the second half.

Che Adams thought he had salvaged a stoppage-time equaliser but VAR disallowed his effort for offside, with Scotland winless in nine competitive outings -- the longest run in their history.

Zubimendi wins it for Spain

Spain needed a 79th-minute effort from Martin Zubimendi to shrug off Denmark 1-0 in Murcia as captain Alvaro Morata showed off the European Championship trophy to fans before kick-off.

The hosts were without Rodri and Dani Carvajal, both sidelined by long-term injuries, with first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon still recovering from wrist surgery. Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Robin Le Normand had also been ruled out.

But Luis de la Fuente's team grabbed the only goal when Zubimendi's low drive from just outside the area squirmed past Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who had earlier denied Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata.

"I'm very happy with the goal, but above all in such a close game in which we had to open the scoring," said Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi.

"He doesn't score many but he's starting to so I hope he continues like this," said De la Fuente. "He's one of the best players in the world in his position."

Spain moved up to seven points, one above Denmark, with Serbia picking up their first win after beating Switzerland 2-0 in Leskovac.

Serbia led through Nico Elvedi's own goal in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled the advantage before Predrag Rajkovic saved a penalty from Swiss striker Breel Embolo.

Both games in Group C3 finished goalless as Bulgaria were held at home by Luxembourg and Northern Ireland drew against Belarus on neutral ground in Hungary.

Romania eased to a 3-0 win away to Cyprus in Group C2, while Kosovo beat Lithuania 2-1.