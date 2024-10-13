QNB Introduces 'Request For Payment' Feature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced the launch of the innovative Request for Payment feature that will streamline the payments in Qatar in a quick and easy way.

The Request for Payment feature is as a new addition within Fawran service, which allows customers to easily initiate and receive payment requests through QNB Mobile and Internet Banking. With this feature, customers can enjoy the convenience of making instant payments locally.

This new feature is a transformative addition to the bank's digital eco system, designed to simplify and enhance the payment experience, and provide customers with greater flexibility and convenience to manage their financial transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail Banking at QNB said:“We are excited to introduce the Request to Pay feature, a payment solution that reflects our commitment to provide our customers with innovative banking digital services. It is a significant step forward in how our customers interact with their finances. It simplifies the payment process, offering greater control and flexibility, and demonstrates our dedication to leverage technology for a smooth customer experience. We believe this will streamline everyday payments and foster stronger financial connections among individuals”.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.