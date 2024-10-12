Kuwait Racer Finishes Second In Micro Max Competition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, 12 Oct (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti racer Abdulaziz Al-Sarraf placed second in the second round of the Micro Max racing competition held at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit on Saturday.

The second round of the witnessed 30 racer of all ages participating in six different categories. However, the most important are the most prominent: Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, Max DD2, and Max DD2 Masters.

This season will witness the launch of eight rounds of the Bahrain Karting Championship: the third and fourth rounds on November 15 and 29, the fifth and sixth rounds on January 11 and 24, 2025, and finally, the seventh and final rounds on February 8 and 21, 2025. (end)

kna











MENAFN12102024000071011013ID1108772940